Which Giants UDFAs have the best chance of contributing during 2024 season?

With rookie minicamp underway on Friday, the Giants announced several undrafted free-agent signings, each of whom will be in attendance over the next few days. With depth roles up for grabs in the 2024 season, it will be interesting to see if any of them can push for a roster spot.

The Giants had signed nine undrafted free agents in 2023, but the only one who saw regular season action was quarterback Tommy DeVito. Following injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, DeVito ended up starting six games and even won three in a row at one point. Of the other eight, two are back with the team this year despite not playing. Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton would probably have made the team in 2023 if he didn’t get hurt in preseason.

Does this year’s crop of undrafted free-agent signings have anything more to offer? Let’s break down this year’s signings:

Oregon DT Casey Rogers

Rogers is a player who some analysts felt was destined to be a day three pick after he performed well at the Hula Bowl and posted an impressive 4.82 in the 40-yard dash and 35-inch vertical at his pro day. He played two years at Nebraska and two at Oregon, showcasing some pass rush potential, although he did miss some time due to knee injuries. He might be best known for a viral highlight he had in college where he rumbled for a first down on a fake punt.

North Dakota State G Jake Kubas

Kubas was a three-year starter for North Dakota State, which has been one of the top teams at the FCS level over that time. Some analysts felt that he was a candidate to be a late round pick, but there are those who believe he would be a better fit at the center position, despite having no experience there. Kubas, who posted 28 bench press reps at the scouting combine, only gave up two sacks in his college career.

UCLA DB Alex Johnson

Johnson had a breakout year in 2023, as he intercepted five passes to lead the Pac-12 in his fifth season with the Bruins. He has good size and athletic ability as he ran a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day and posted excellent explosiveness numbers. Johnson, who primarily played as a slot cornerback at UCLA, had some good production on special teams and served as a primary punt gunner in 2023.

LSU EDGE Ovie Oghoufo

Oghoufo started 31 games over the past three years to wrap up a college career that saw him play in six seasons at three different schools. He never posted more than 2.5 sacks in a season but did rack up 54 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss to set career marks in 2022. He’s a player with excellent length, who some analysts felt had a chance to be drafted.

West Florida WR John Jiles

Jiles is a small school prospect with excellent size and big play abilities. After transferring from Virginia Union ahead of the 2023 season, Jiles posted a thousand-yard season and averaged 20 yards per catch. With his leaping ability and catch radius, Jiles could develop into a potential red zone threat.

Missouri OL Marcellus Johnson

Johnson is an excellent athlete, who was a three-year starter at left tackle for Eastern Michigan but only started one game last season after transferring to the SEC. His lone start came at the right guard position but Johnson has outstanding length so the Giants will probably look to develop him as a tackle option.

Wyoming WR Ayir Asante

Asante, who also played three years at Holy Cross, is undersized but showed some big play abilities in his lone season at the Division I level as he averaged almost 18 yards per catch and scored seven touchdowns. Asante also has some kick return experience.

Rutgers K Jude McAtamney

McAtamney is a native of Ireland and the Giants have applied for a roster exemption so he won’t count towards their roster limit in the offseason. Although he only made 12 field goals in his college career, McAtamney has a big leg and plenty of potential at a position where the Giants had a lot of injuries last season. He was effective on kickoffs, so could potentially be a specialist.