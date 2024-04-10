Giants have Top 30 visit set with QB Jayden Daniels ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

The Giants have a Top 30 visit set with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels for this coming Monday, his agent told Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

In addition to the Giants, Daniels has drawn interest from the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Giants, who hold the No. 6 overall pick, have interest in taking a franchise quarterback and have been closely linked to Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

The original expectation was that McCarthy would be available for the Giants at No. 6, but recent buzz has him going higher, potentially at No. 4.

As far as Daniels, the belief has been that he will go somewhere in the top four picks along with Caleb Williams of USC and Drake Maye of UNC.

If the Giants trade up in an effort to land a franchise QB, they have the support of owner John Mara.

SNY's Connor Hughes reported last month that Big Blue has loosely inquired with the teams picking one through three about moving up.

If the Giants don't wind up taking a quarterback with their top pick, they could turn to one of three potential No. 1 wide receivers -- Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, or Rome Odunze.