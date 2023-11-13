Giants’ Tommy Devito ready to grow after shaky first NFL start

The Giants’ offensive struggles continued in Sunday’s embarrassing 49-17 loss to the division rival Cowboys.

Quarterback Tommy Devito made his first career start against the loaded Dallas defense, and things went about as expected. The play calling was shaky, the offensive line was brutal, and the rookie didn’t receive much help.

“It’s tough,” Devito said postgame. “You put a lot into the week and a lot into the preparation with practices, meetings, time with the teammates and it’s not the outcome we want. Something’s got to change, we just have to be better.”

The New Jersey-native completed 14-of-27 passes on the afternoon for just 86 yards and two touchdowns. He was also sacked five times and overthrew rookie wideout Jalin Hyatt on a second-half interception.

Despite the poor numbers, though, head coach Brian Daboll was encouraged by Devito’s showing.

“He did some good stuff,” Daboll said postgame. “There’s certainly some things to work on, but that’s why we competed until the end of the game and gave him as many different situations as he could get.”

Devito’s completed 57 percent of his passes for just 260 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions this season. With Daniel Jones out for the year and Tyrod Taylor still sidelined, Daboll announced that the team will stick with the kid next week against the Commanders.

The Syracuse certainly will take the vote of confidence from his head coach, but he knows things have to improve moving forward.

"I have to do more, I have to watch the film and grow from it and really emphasize on everything bad that was done wether it was me, the offense, the energy," he said. "Whatever it was needs to be fixed and we’re going to attack that full-fledged this week."