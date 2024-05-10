The Giants have signed first-round draft pick Malik Nabers of LSU

Wide receiver Malik Nabers speaks at a press conference during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center, Friday, May 10, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — First-round draft pick Malik Nabers of LSU has signed with the New York Giants.

The Giants announced the signing of the dynamic wide receiver on Friday as rookies and free agents reported for a minicamp.

The sixth pick in the draft last month, Nabers got a four-year, $29.1 million deal that includes an $18 million signing bonus.

“Surreal,” Nabers said. “When I put my name on that paper, I was kind of shaking a little bit and I got emotional because the job is not done, but another stage in my life was done. For me to make it to this part of my life and part of my journey, it was a pat on my back in that moment.”

With his elite ball skills and route-running ability, Nabers has the potential to be the first game-breaking receiver the Giants have had since Odell Beckham Jr. was drafted a decade ago. He caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 TDs last season for LSU.

Beckham was the last Giants receiver to gain 1,000 yards (2018). From 2014-16, he caught at least 90 passes for 1,300 yards each season and combined for 35 touchdowns.

The Giants also signed running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., their fifth-round draft choice out of Purdue.

The team also signed eight rookie free agents: receivers Ayir Asante of Wyoming and John Jiles of West Florida, guard Jake Kubas of North Dakota State, tackle Marcellus Johnson of Missouri, defensive tackle Casey Rogers of Oregon, defensive end Ovie Oghoufo of LSU, defensive back Alex Johnson of UCLA and kicker Jude McAtamney, who receives a roster exemption as an international player. Running back Deon Jackson was waived because of injury.

