Giants sign Theo Johnson to rookie contract

The New York Giants continued getting their 2024 NFL draft class under contract on Wednesday, signing fourth-round tight end Theo Johnson to his rookie deal.

Johnson joins wide receiver Malik Nabers, running back Tyrone Tracy, cornerback Andru Phillips, and linebacker Darius Muasau as those who have signed.

The 6-foot-6, 259-pound Johnson is viewed as a developmental player with a high ceiling but he expects to come in and contribute from the jump.

“It’s really exciting for me because I think I have a super high ceiling. I think I haven’t even scratched the surface of what I’m capable of. I’m really looking forward to proving every day that I’m out here,” Johnson told reporters at rookie minicamp. “I think I have tremendous room to improve. I think I can grow a lot more than where I’m at right now. I think that’s why I’m so excited.

“I’m coming in here with a learning mindset. I want to develop respect from my teammates and my coaches. I think that’s going to help me continue to grow and improve. But I’m super excited to get to work and get going here, because I think I have a potential to be a really special player here.”

With Johnson now under contract, the only remaining member of the rookie class without a deal is safety Tyler Nubin.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire