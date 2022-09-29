Giants' Shelby Miller sets bonkers record with historic relief outings

Giants' Miller makes MLB history with wild stat line in two games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Although the Giants are not where they want to be as the 2022 MLB season winds down, each player on the roster is playing their hearts out, including Shelby Miller.

Called up by San Francisco on Sept. 22, Miller made history in his first two appearances for the Giants.

In his first appearance, a 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 23, Miller struck out seven of the 12 batters he faced in his 2 2/3 innings of work.

His next appearance was against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 28 and the 31-year-old righty struck out five in two innings in San Francisco's 6-3 win.

What makes Miller's accomplishments more noteworthy was that prior to being called up by the Giants in late September, he had not pitched in the big leagues in almost a year.

The last time he pitched in the majors was a relief appearance on Oct. 2, 2021, for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

An All-Star in 2015, Miller was selected in the first round -- No. 19 overall -- in the 2009 MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. He also played for the Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, and Chicago Cubs.

With a tough season almost over, at least the Giants front office can take solace in the fact that the bullpen is putting together a strong September.

If Miller is able to continue his success, Giants fans can be hopeful that he could be a valuable piece next season.

