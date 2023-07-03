Giants RB Saquon Barkley gives Lions praise from last season’s matchup

During the NFL off-season, there’s always so many interesting storylines to follow. From rookie minicamps, veteran players getting released to spice up the free agent market and of course, contract negotiations.

For the Detroit Lions, they could very well be looking into contract extensions for a player such as Jared Goff or others. As of now, the Lions are fortunate that they don’t have any players sitting out due to contract disputes.

In New York, it’s a different story for the Giants and their running back Saquon Barkley. Recently, Barkley spoke with the media and he hinted at his frustrations with his contract and what he thinks his worth should be as a running back.

During the interview, Barkley gave praise to the Detroit Lions from their Week 11 tilt last season. Here’s what he had to say about the adjustments the Giants did after facing Detroit (11:35):

“…we were a one-dimensional team at the beginning of the season. We were running the ball, uh, we have a great coach. We played the Detroit Lions and they came in and bust that ass and stopped me. We had to switch it up…”

One thing we’ve learned from this off-season is that people in the media and players and coaches from around the league have given the Detroit Lions defense plenty of praise. Much of that praise is from the changes and adjustments they made last season. Could the Lions defense start the 2023 season the same way they finished the 2022 season?

