Advertisement

Should the Giants prioritize quarterback in the NFL Draft? | The Exempt List

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald is joined by contributor and host of The Athletic Football Show Nate Tice to look at the biggest offensive needs for the New York Giants in the 2024 NFL Draft. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.