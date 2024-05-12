Giants place Conforto on 10-day IL, recall Matos from Triple-A originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO – The Giants’ injury woes continued Sunday when the team placed outfielder Michael Conforto on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring injury.

Conforto was injured during Saturday’s 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds and was forced out of the game in the sixth inning.

Giants manager Bob Melvin was uncertain about Conforto’s status when he spoke with reporters before Sunday’s game. The team made the official announcement about 30 minutes before first pitch.

Luis Matos was called up from Triple-A Sacramento to replace Conforto and add depth to the Giants' outfield. Matos, who briefly was with the big league club earlier this season, was pulled from a minor league game Saturday as a precaution stemming from Conforto’s injury.

The 22-year-old Matos had a .218 batting average with three home runs and 17 RBIs with Sacramento this season.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast