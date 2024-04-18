Giants pass on quarterbacks in latest 7-round mock from PFF

The 2024 NFL draft is exactly a week away and, yes we know, you are weary of mock drafts, but let us hit you with one more — a seven-round mock from the folks at Pro Football Focus.

In this mock, the New York Giants do not make any moves — up or back — pass on a quarterback and select who many believe could be the best player in this draft class in LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick in Round 1.

Nabers’ movement skills are rare, even at the NFL level. His ability to change direction yet continue to accelerate makes him an open-target specialist in the slot and on the outside. He has the kind of athleticism that demands a defense to know where he is at all times as a future WR1.

In the second round, at No. 47 overall, the Giants fortify their already solid front seven with Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske.

Fiske’s measurements are not ideal, but he has an NFL-level football IQ and pass-rush quickness to be a potential impact player as a 4-3 defensive tackle, even with some run-defense deficiencies.

In Round 3, the Giants select Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson with the 70th overall pick. It is a position of utmost need this offseason.

Jackson is an alluring prospect because his combination of size and athleticism doesn’t come around often. However, he must anticipate routes better and not rely on his recovery speed as much. If he can do this, he can be a starting-caliber cornerback in the NFL with a shutdown skill set.

On Day 3, the Giants add a running back (USC’s MarShawn Lloyd), another cornerback in Nehemiah Pritchett of Auburn, and an offensive tackle, Louisiana’s Nathan Thomas.

PFF grades this draft an A. In reviewing the draft, the Giants get themselves a much-needed offensive weapon and stud in Nabers and bolster their roster with the other five picks.

Of course, we don’t know who they passed on in favor of this group, but this effort appears to be pretty much what many experts are expecting from general manager Joe Schoen come next week in Detroit.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire