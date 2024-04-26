Giants open 3-game series with the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (13-13, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (12-14, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Quinn Priester (0-1, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, two strikeouts); Giants: Kyle Harrison (2-1, 5.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -149, Pirates +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Pittsburgh Pirates to open a three-game series.

San Francisco is 7-6 at home and 12-14 overall. The Giants have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .384.

Pittsburgh has gone 8-6 on the road and 13-13 overall. The Pirates have a 4-2 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto has six doubles, five home runs and 16 RBI for the Giants. Jung Hoo Lee is 11-for-36 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Connor Joe leads the Pirates with a .292 batting average, and has six doubles, two home runs, 10 walks and 13 RBI. Bryan Reynolds is 10-for-33 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Pirates: 2-8, .196 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: day-to-day (hamstring), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (adductor), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.