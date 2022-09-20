Giants observations: Thairo Estrada's homer caps wild comeback win vs. Rockies

What we learned as Thairo's homer caps wild comeback win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The last thing you want when you're playing out a lost season is extra innings, but for the second straight night, the Giants had to go past the 27th out. Thairo Estrada made sure the late night was worth it.

Estrada hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th, leading the Giants to a 10-7 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night at Coors Field. Estrada had appeared to draw a walk but didn't get the call, and he crushed a 3-2 pitch deep into the seats in left, breaking the game open. The homer was the 14th for Estrada, who also has 19 stolen bases and leads Giants position players in Wins Above Replacement.

This one was Coors Field through and through. The Rockies scored in each of the first four innings, but the Giants got back within a run with a three-run fifth.

The pitching settled down until the ninth, when Estrada hit a leadoff double with the Giants down a pair. Wilmer Flores lined a single up the middle and David Villar tied it up with a double to right. That set the stage for Estrada's heroics.

Can't Turn It Around

Jakob Junis was a revelation early on and it seemed like there would be no drop-off when he took over for the injured Anthony DeSclafani. But the second half has not been kind to Junis, who signed in March as depth for the rotation.

After posting a 3.06 ERA in the first half, Junis entered this night with a 5.29 ERA in 10 appearances since the All-Star break, with opposing hitters batting .284 off him. The Rockies made sure those numbers kept going in the wrong direction.

Junis was charged with six runs -- five of them earned -- in 4 1/3 innings. He faced 27 batters and allowed 12 hits, a career-high.

Mountain Mike

Every hitter loves Coors Field, but few embrace it like Mike Yastrzemski. His career took off in 2019 when he had a huge series in Denver and he hasn't stopped crushing Rockies pitchers since that series.

Yastrzemski entered this series with a 1.104 OPS at Coors Field, his highest in any ballpark he has played in more than three times. In the fourth inning Monday, he crushed a solo shot to center, his ninth in just 25 games at Coors Field.

Oops They Did It Again

The Giants made four errors. This was their first four-error game since ... August 30.

This was their third four-error game of the season. No other team has more than two. There have been just 15 four-error games in baseball this season and the Giants have three of them.

They need to fix that.

