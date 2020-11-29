Giants take NFC East lead with win over Bengals, but lose Daniel Jones

The New York Giants entered Week 12 with an opportunity to take over the NFC East lead with the Philadelphia Eagles playing on Monday night. All they had to do was defeat the lowly Cincinnati Bengals, whom they were heavily favorited over.

The Giants, however, never make anything easy.

From start to finish, Sunday was an ugly game by both sides, highlighted by penalties, drops, miscues and above all else, devastating injuries.

Second-year quarterback Daniel Jones exited the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury, ushering in Colt McCoy, who was about as rusty as you might expect.

Things really slowed down from there and, like most Giants games this season, came down to the final moments. In the end, New York made the plays necessary to hang on (barely) and left Ohio with a defining victory.

Final score: Giants 19, Bengals 17

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Keys to the game

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Giants held Cincinnati to just 155 total yards and 11 first downs.

The Giants out-rushed the Bengals 144-40.

The Giants ran 80 offensive plays to the Bengals' 46.

New York won the turnover battle 3:1

Big Blue won the time of possession battle 36:57 to 22:50

Giants went 9-of-21 on third down, but 3-of-3 on fourth down.

It was over when...

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Late in the fourth quarter, the Bengals had an opportunity to drive the field and walk away with a potential one-point victory. However, defensive back Logan Ryan, as he's done all season long, came up big. On a 2nd-and-3 with 4:19 remaining, Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen hit wide receiver Drew Sample on a short pass and he was immediately met with Giants defenders. Ryan swung his arm around and knocked the ball out, and then proceeded to dive on the fumble. On the ensuing possession, kicker Graham Gano connected on his fourth field goal of the day to give the Giants a 19-10 lead, which was more than Cincinnati could overcome despite an extremely valiant effort.

Players of the game

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

RB Wayne Gallman (24 carries, 94 yards, 1 TD)

S Jabrill Peppers (6 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss, 2 PD)

K Graham Gano (4/4 on field goals, 1/1 on PATs)

Injuries

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Special teams ace Nate Ebner suffered a knee injury mid-way through the first quarter and was initially listed as questionable to return, but did not see the field again throughout the game. Tight end Evan Engram also suffered a left knee injury late in the second quarter and hobbled off the field, but returned just two plays later. The big injury came midway through the third quarter when quarterback Daniel Jones appeared to take a knee to his thigh. He attempted to stay in, but left the field just one play later and was sent to the medical tent. He briefly returned on the ensuing series, but managed just two plays before leaving the field again. He would not return. Outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell suffered a calf injury in the second half and was immediately ruled out.

What's next?

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The New York Giants (4-7) will visit the Seattle Seahawks (7-3) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington in a Week 13 game that will air Sunday on FOX. Head coach Joe Judge will hold a conference call with reporters on Monday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. ET with select players available at 4:15 p.m. ET. The team returns to practice on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET.