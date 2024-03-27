Giants to meet with QB Jayden Daniels ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

The Giants are one of a handful of teams set to meet with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels in advance of the 2024 NFL Draft.

In addition to the Giants, Daniels has meetings set with the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders, his agent told Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

The Giants, who hold the No. 6 overall pick, have interest in taking a franchise quarterback and have been closely linked to Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

The original expectation was that McCarthy would be available for the Giants at No. 6, but recent buzz has him potentially going higher.

As far as Daniels, the belief had been that he would go somewhere in the top three picks along with Caleb Williams of USC and Drake Maye of Duke.

But if McCarthy goes as high as some are predicting -- possibly No. 2 to Washington -- it will cause a trickle down effect with the other top quarterbacks.

If the Giants trade up in an effort to land a franchise QB, they have the support of owner John Mara.

And SNY's Connor Hughes reported on Tuesday that Big Blue has loosely inquired with the teams picking one through three about moving up -- which could be a tall task.

If the Giants don't wind up taking a quarterback with their top pick, they could turn to one of three potential No. 1 wide receivers -- Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, or Rome Odunze.