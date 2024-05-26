How Giants matched MLB history with wild six-game road trip originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants' visit to the East Coast didn't end how they wanted after Sunday's 4-3 loss to the New York Mets, but the team can leave Citi Field feeling good about a 4-2 road trip that also etched their name into the MLB history books.

Before dropping the series finale against the Mets in walk-off fashion, San Francisco had won four consecutive games courtesy of a comeback -- sandwiched by late-inning losses to both New York, and, earlier in the week, the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Every game of the road trip saw the winner come back when trailing in the eighth inning or later, which is a feat that has been accomplished by only one other team in MLB history, as shared by Sarah Langs after Sunday's game.

the Giants are the 2nd team in MLB history to play 6 consecutive games in which the winning team trailed in the 8th inning or later, joining:



7/30-8/4, 1957 Reds (3 games vs. Phillies, then 3 games vs. Giants)



GIANTS INVOLVED BOTH TIMES



BASE

BALL



h/t @EliasSports — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 26, 2024

And, oddly enough, the Giants were involved in both instances.

While it certainly was a roller-coaster trip that ace Logan Webb described as "crazy" following the series finale against New York, San Francisco's never-say-die attitude not only has become part of its identity, but also helped the team inch up the standings and into the third and final NL wild-card spot.

Now, the Giants return home to Oracle Park, where the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies will visit for a three-game series before the New York Yankees come to town. And if this latest road trip was any indication, San Francisco will be in every game no matter the score.

