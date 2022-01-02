Giants manhandled by Bears, 29-3, in snowy Chicago

The New York Giants took the field at a snowy Solider Field for a Week 17 game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but they would have been better off just staying at home.

The Bears mopped the floor with the Giants from literally the first play of the game until the final whistle. New York was never in it, they never stood a chance and time slowed on the clock as everyone just wished the game would come to an end.

What more needs to be said? The Giants fall to 4-12 on the season.

Final score: Bears 29, Giants 3

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Bears 14 3 7 0 29 Giants 0 3 0 0 3

Keys to the game

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Giants were 1-of-11 on third down and 0-for-1 on fourth down.

New York finished with -10 net yards passing.

The Giants averaged just 2.7 yards per play.

The Giants surrendered four sacks for 26 yards.

New York lost the turnover battle, 4-2.

The Giants lost the time of possession, 30:08-29:52

It was over when...

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

On the first play of the game, Bears linebacker Trevis Gipson came off the edge completely unblocked and unloaded on Giants quarterback Mike Glennon. The fumble was recovered by defensive tackle Bilal Nichols and returned inside the 5-yard line.

One play later, Bears running back David Montgomery punched it over the goal line and the fat lady began singing.

Even with nearly four full quarters left in the game, the Giants stood no chance at coming back. And they didn’t. They literally lost on the first play of the game — a new low for Joe Judge’s bunch.

Players of the game

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

RB Saquon Barkley (21 carries, 102 yards)

LB Lorenzo Carter (6 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 QB hit, 1 sack, 1 PD)

K Graham Gano (1-for-1 on field goals)

Injuries

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

If there was any silver lining to be found on Sunday, it’s that the Giants suffered no apparent injuries. At least no major injuries, anyway.

They were cold and suffered a few dings brought about by the frigid temperatures, but they didn’t lose anyone else for the first time all season.

Story continues

What's next?

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Giants head coach Joe Judge will hold a Zoom call with the team’s beat writers on Monday afternoon before a few players are also made available.

The Giants will return to practice on Wednesday ahead of a Week 18 game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 9 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff is 1:00 pm. ET.

1

1