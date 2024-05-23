Giants’ Jon Runyan working at RG, Jermaine Eluemunor at LG

The New York Giants’ offensive line was among the worst in the NFL in 2023. Changes have been made in personnel and the Giants are looking for the right player placement to avoid a repeat of last season.

In this effort, Jon Runyan has been working at right guard, Jermaine Eluemunor is at left guard, and Evan Neal is at right tackle, head coach Brian Daboll revealed on Thursday.

Runyan was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft and played his first four seasons at right guard. It stands to reason that the Giants would want to keep him there since that’s where his experience lies.

Eluemunor, who also has experience at right tackle, was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. He bounced around to various teams over his career but hasn’t found his home.

Because he has more in-game experience under his belt and hasn’t really solidified his position as a right guard, it stands to reason the Giants would try him on the left side.

Daboll: Jon Runyan has been at RG and Jermaine Eluemunor has been at LG with Evan Neal at RT. #NYGiants #OTAphotodetectiveSZN — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 23, 2024

Neal was drafted by the Giants in 2022 and has largely disappointed. His struggle to acclimate to the NFL is part of why the offensive line continues to struggle. If he doesn’t solidify himself as a starting right tackle this season, his career is going to look very different going forward.

All three players have a lot to play for, a big reason to put forth the effort to make this offensive line successful. Hopefully, the Giants’ plans for this trio results in better protection for whichever quarterback is under center in 2024.

