Giants' John Mara 'very unhappy' at Odell Beckham Jr.'s peeing celebration

Odell Beckham Jr. caught two fourth-quarter touchdowns from Eli Manning on Sunday, part of a nine-reception, 79 yard day. The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles staged a furious final quarter that ultimately saw the Eagles win after a last-second, franchise-record field goal from their rookie kicker that dropped New York to a surprising 0-3.

But two days later, there seems to be more attention given to one of Beckham’s post-touchdown displays than the fact that New York, which was expected by many to be a playoff team at minimum and a legit threat to win the NFC by still others, hasn’t been able to garner a win.

And among those not happy is one of the Giants owners, John Mara.

New York Giants’ Odell Beckham (R) celebrates with Sterling Shepard after a touchdown during the second half of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. (AP) More

After his first score, Beckham got on all fours and then lifted his right leg, as though a dog marking his territory. The move drew a 15-yard penalty, which was assessed on the ensuing kickoff.

After his second touchdown, Beckham raised his right fist.

When asked after the game about his dog peeing move, Beckham said, “I’m in the end zone, I’m a dog, so I acted like a dog.”

On Monday, Beckham seemed to indicate on Twitter that there was a little more meaning to his leg-lifting celebration than being crass. A CNN editor named A.J. Willingham wondered on the social media site if Beckham was responding to President Trump calling NFL players who protest during the national anthem “sons of bitches.”

Beckham wrote back, “If u seen that, I have to tip my hat to u for thinkin outside the box. #URRIGHTONPOINT.”

Only Beckham really knows for sure if that was his intent (it does make some sense given his raised fist follow-up), but he may have to convince Mara.

Reached via email by New York Post reporter Mike Vaccaro, Mara wrote, “I do not want to get into a discussion about this,” Mara told The Post in an email Tuesday morning, “but I will say that I am very unhappy with Odell’s behavior on Sunday and we intend to deal with it internally.”

It’s not clear at this point what discipline, if any, Beckham might face from the team. But keep in mind, the Giants gave Josh Brown a contract extension last year even after they knew of his most recent domestic violence incidents, one of which happened at the player and family hotel at the Pro Bowl a couple of months earlier.

