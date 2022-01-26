Giants’ Joe Schoen holds introductory press conference: 17 takeaways

The New York Giants introduced newly hired general manager Joe Schoen on Wednesday, and he promptly took questions from the media.

Schoen touched on a variety of topics and showed a lot of personality. The mellow, mild-mannered 42-year-old is in stark contract to the previous general manager, Dave Gettleman, which will be welcomed by most.

Here’s a look at 17 of the biggest takeaways from Schoen’s introductory press conference.

Mara, Tisch passion

Schoen says Mara and Tisch's passion for success is obvious. Says again he'll do everything to make fans proud on and off of the field. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022

Building a strong foundation

Schoen says the approach will focus on building a strong foundation that can branch out and return the Giants to prominence. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022

GM and HC relationship

Schoen says the relationship between he and the next head coach will be integral. Says they will be aligned in their plan and vision. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022

Limited front office changes

Schoen says he's not coming in anticipating making any changes. Says there are a lot of good people in the building he's looking forward to working with. That doesn't mean there won't be changes, however. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022

Win during the rebuild

Schoen says the Giants plan to compete during the rebuild. Very similar to what Dave Gettleman said. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022

Build around Daniel Jones

Story continues

Schoen says the Giants will allow Daniel Jones to put his best foot forward. Says he's a great kid with a great work ethic and a desire to win. Praises his on-field ability. Says he's excited to work with DJ and adds team will "build around" him. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022

Play young players

Schoen says leadership is the top quality in the next head coach. Also believes they will need to have a willingness to play young players. Oh, and they need to be into analytics and sports performance/conditioning. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022

Hello, analytics

Schoen says he believes in analytics, but says the more appropriate term would be "data innovation." Says this will apply to all aspects of the team. Training, practice, play, play-calling, etc. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022

Salary cap a concern

Schoen says the salary space issue is a very real concern. Says he and Kevin Abrams will meet to begin formulating a plan. Adds they will need to clear some money. But that will not come until after player evaluations. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022

No playoff mandate

Schoen says there is no immediate playoff mandate, but progress is essentially mandatory in 2022 and beyond. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022

Ownership's role in HC hire

Schoen says the head coaching hire will be a collaborative effort between he and ownership. John Mara not taking his hands off. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022

Knew he wants Giants job

Joe Schoen: As soon as I had that first interview, that first Zoom interview, I wanted this job. I called my wife and said I wanted this job. pic.twitter.com/CuYwkoygRc — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) January 26, 2022

Team-first

Schoen wants selfless, team-first players above all else. Believes when you combine that with talent, you'll have a good football team. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022

Some key pieces in place

Schoen believes the Giants have several key pieces already in place. But he notes that injury issues have really hindered this team for a while. Admits some positions are more devoid of talent than others, however. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022

Consistency required

Schoen says it's nearly impossible to develop a quality roster if there's constant turnover at the head coaching position. Says consistency is essential moving forward. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022

Bill Parcells the salesman

Joe Schoen: Bill Parcells said this (Giants job) was one of the best jobs to have. pic.twitter.com/dBstzET5b8 — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) January 26, 2022

A return to the top?

Joe Schoen closes out his introductory presser saying he intends to put his stamp on the team, make them competitive year in and year out, and add a few more championship banners. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022

1

1