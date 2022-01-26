Giants’ Joe Schoen holds introductory press conference: 17 takeaways
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New York GiantsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Joe Schoen
- Dave GettlemanAmerican football general manager
The New York Giants introduced newly hired general manager Joe Schoen on Wednesday, and he promptly took questions from the media.
Schoen touched on a variety of topics and showed a lot of personality. The mellow, mild-mannered 42-year-old is in stark contract to the previous general manager, Dave Gettleman, which will be welcomed by most.
Here’s a look at 17 of the biggest takeaways from Schoen’s introductory press conference.
Mara, Tisch passion
Schoen says Mara and Tisch's passion for success is obvious. Says again he'll do everything to make fans proud on and off of the field.
— TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022
Building a strong foundation
Schoen says the approach will focus on building a strong foundation that can branch out and return the Giants to prominence.
— TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022
GM and HC relationship
Schoen says the relationship between he and the next head coach will be integral. Says they will be aligned in their plan and vision.
— TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022
Limited front office changes
Schoen says he's not coming in anticipating making any changes. Says there are a lot of good people in the building he's looking forward to working with.
That doesn't mean there won't be changes, however.
— TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022
Win during the rebuild
Schoen says the Giants plan to compete during the rebuild. Very similar to what Dave Gettleman said.
— TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022
Build around Daniel Jones
Schoen says the Giants will allow Daniel Jones to put his best foot forward. Says he's a great kid with a great work ethic and a desire to win.
Praises his on-field ability. Says he's excited to work with DJ and adds team will "build around" him.
— TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022
Play young players
Schoen says leadership is the top quality in the next head coach. Also believes they will need to have a willingness to play young players.
Oh, and they need to be into analytics and sports performance/conditioning.
— TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022
Hello, analytics
Schoen says he believes in analytics, but says the more appropriate term would be "data innovation."
Says this will apply to all aspects of the team. Training, practice, play, play-calling, etc.
— TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022
Salary cap a concern
Schoen says the salary space issue is a very real concern. Says he and Kevin Abrams will meet to begin formulating a plan.
Adds they will need to clear some money. But that will not come until after player evaluations.
— TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022
No playoff mandate
Schoen says there is no immediate playoff mandate, but progress is essentially mandatory in 2022 and beyond.
— TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022
Ownership's role in HC hire
Schoen says the head coaching hire will be a collaborative effort between he and ownership.
John Mara not taking his hands off.
— TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022
Knew he wants Giants job
Joe Schoen: As soon as I had that first interview, that first Zoom interview, I wanted this job. I called my wife and said I wanted this job. pic.twitter.com/CuYwkoygRc
— Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) January 26, 2022
Team-first
Schoen wants selfless, team-first players above all else. Believes when you combine that with talent, you'll have a good football team.
— TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022
Some key pieces in place
Schoen believes the Giants have several key pieces already in place. But he notes that injury issues have really hindered this team for a while.
Admits some positions are more devoid of talent than others, however.
— TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022
Consistency required
Schoen says it's nearly impossible to develop a quality roster if there's constant turnover at the head coaching position. Says consistency is essential moving forward.
— TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022
Bill Parcells the salesman
Joe Schoen: Bill Parcells said this (Giants job) was one of the best jobs to have. pic.twitter.com/dBstzET5b8
— Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) January 26, 2022
A return to the top?
Joe Schoen closes out his introductory presser saying he intends to put his stamp on the team, make them competitive year in and year out, and add a few more championship banners.
— TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) January 26, 2022
1
1