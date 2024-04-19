Giants’ Joe Schoen expertly avoids tipping hand ahead of 2024 NFL draft

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has only been on the job three springs, but he has already mastered the art of saying a lot of words without divulging very much.

With the 2024 NFL draft just one week away, Schoen held a press conference with the Giants’ beat pool on Thursday, and while talking frankly, avoided tipping his hand regarding his plans.

“There is plenty of mystery surrounding the Giants, and most of that has to do with the quarterback position — will they or won’t they take one: early, later or — gasp! — not at all? We just don’t know for sure,” writes veteran Giants beat reporter Art Stapleton, who touched on how Schoen has kept everyone off balance.

Trade up. Trade down. Stay put. Quarterback. Wide receiver. Pull off a surprise. It’s all on the table, and the ability to keep his options open has revealed itself as one of Schoen’s greatest strengths this time of year. He’s keeping people guessing, and sometimes that is very hard to do. For years, the Giants were very easy to read in the NFL Draft. Secrets got out. Plans were wrecked because of that. That’s no longer the case with Schoen running the operation.

That is a good thing for the Giants’ organization, but not so good for the minions who are seeking any light on what the team might do. The media also remains perplexed, left to speculate like in some parlor game.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire