Giants hit 3 more homers to back Cueto, beat Angels 6-1

  • San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria, right, is congratulated by teammate Alex Dickerson, left, after hitting a two run home run against Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria, right, is congratulated by teammate Alex Dickerson, left, after hitting a two run home run against Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria, right, is congratulated by third base coach Ron Wotus, left, as he rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Los Angeles Angels center fielder Taylor Ward, left, cannot make the catch on a popup fly hit by San Francisco Giants' Steven Duggar as shortstop baseman David Fletcher (22) looks on during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • CORRECTS TO SECOND INNING NOT FIRST INNING - Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Bemboom runs to first base for a single as he drives in a run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores hits a double to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • San Francisco Giants' Donovan Solano, left, slides into home plate on a wild pitch by Los Angeles Angels' Jose Quijada, right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • San Francisco Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr. (31) is congratulated by teammate Mike Yastrzemski, left, after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • San Francisco Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr., right, is congratulated by third base coach Ron Wotus, left, as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
JANIE McCAULEY
·4 min read
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer in the fourth before later leaving with a sore right side muscle, LaMonte Wade Jr. connected the next inning to back Johnny Cueto, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-1 on Monday.

Cueto (4-1) tipped his cap and smiled walking off the mound to a standing ovation from the crowd of 13,144 after an impressive 1-2-3 seventh to finish his stellar day. He allowed five hits and one run, struck out five and didn't walk a batter.

Wade had earlier hit a splash hit foul ball into the water in McCovey Cove beyond the right-field arcade, but made the next one count for his first homer with the Giants and third of his career since hitting two for the Twins in 2019.

Mauricio Dubon hit a two-out homer in the sixth to chase Angels starter Dylan Bundy (0-6). The Giants, who took three of four on the road from the rival Dodgers to complete a 5-1 road trip, have multiple home runs in six straight games.

The Angels shifted across the bay — where they were already staying — to face the Giants in a two-game interleague series after splitting four games with Oakland.

Justin Upton greeted Cueto with a single on the first pitch of the game. He quickly recovered with Upton forced out at second on a grounder by Kean Wong, who then got picked off at first.

Bundy began the day with a majors-low 1.58 runs of support and again didn't get much help. Pitching in the Giants' waterfront ballpark for the first time since August 2016 with Baltimore, he was done after 5 2/3 innings.

OHTANI SITS

Two-way Angels star Shohei Ohtani had most of the day off before drawing a two-out walk in the ninth as a pinch-hitter.

“Without question one of the more talented players in baseball, one of the more dynamic players in baseball, and obviously does something that nobody else can do in being able to play and perform at the highest level both ways,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “Also a guy that can bring quite a bit of positive energy and attention to a club. He's been fun to watch from the perspective of a manager but also just taking a step back and watching him as a fan, incredible, incredible talent.”

CRUSHING IT

The Giants have 78 home runs this season and their six straight games with multiple homers marks the first time for the club doing so since July 24-29 2001, according to STATS.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: A day after his start in Oakland, LHP José Quintana went on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his throwing shoulder, though he will undergo further tests. Lefty José Quijada was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to take his roster spot. “That's what we're thinking it is but we want to make sure. He was feeling it that last inning out there and of course the velocity was coming down,” manager Joe Maddon said. "When he says he's hurt, he's hurt.” ... C Max Stassi concluded his four-game rehab assignment while recovering from a concussion and “he's ready to go,” Maddon said.

Giants: RHP Kevin Gausman underwent an MRI exam a day after leaving his start at Dodger Stadium with left hip tightness after pitching six shutout innings. C Curt Casali has been dealing with a troublesome wrist that affects him swinging the bat. “Both are doing fine,” Kapler said... LHP Scott Kazmir was placed on the restricted list “to attend to a personal matter at home,” according to Kapler and LHP Conner Menez was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

MINOR TRADE

The Giants acquired RHP Sam Delaplane from the Seattle Mariners for cash and optioned him to Sacramento.

UP NEXT

LHP Andrew Heaney (2-3, 5.24 ERA) pitches for the Angels on Tuesday night looking to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year while pitching for the first time in San Francisco. He gave up seven earned runs over 4 1/3 innings in his lone previous outing against the Giants on April 20, 2018.

LHP Alex Wood (5-2, 2.44) pitches for the Giants, having lost his last two starts.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

