Giants GM Joe Schoen ‘excited’ about young core on defense

The New York Giants selected Kentucky defensive back Andru Phillips with the 70th overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft on Friday night in Detroit.

The Giants were getting thin at the corner position after choosing not to re-sign Adoree’ Jackson (so far) and needed to bring in some new faces to position coach Jerome Henderson’s group.

Phillips came in for a top-30 visit with the Giants and apparently made enough of an impression on general manager Joe Schoen to take him on Day 2 of the draft.

“He’s sticky. In terms of coverage, he’s around the football a lot. And watching him down in the senior Bowl on one-on-ones, he has a lot of traits and those are things we are going to work on. He’s in position, but he just has to finish a little bit better. But I really like the athlete, like the kid, look forward to him getting here,” Schoen told reporters.

“He’s got the versatility to play inside, and outside. But we have options because (Cor’Dale) Flott can play inside, and outside as well. If he goes inside, Flott can go outside or vice-versa. The versatility is also attractive for all these guys with the new defense.”

Combined with the addition of Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin, Phillips will join an exciting young defensive core Schoen has been building over the past three drafts.

“I’m excited about the young core that we have together and the guys that are under contract for multiple years and even guys that may only have a year left that potentially we can extend down the road. But I do think we have pieces in place that I like that are going to be together for a couple of years here,” Schoen said.

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen is undoubtedly excited as well.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire