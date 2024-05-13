Giants, former LSU WR Malik Nabers says football ‘saved (his) life’

Rookie minicamp has kicked off for every NFL team and the organizations and their fans are getting their first up close and personal look at the players who could be the future of their franchise.

One of those players is former LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, who was taken with the sixth pick of the first round in the 2024 NFL draft. He was the second wide receiver taken off the board and he is going to one of the biggest markets in the world, New York City, with the Giants.

After his first practice, Nabers was asked what football means to him and how it has affected his life.

“I’m a funny person to be around, good person to be around,” Nabers said, per On3. “As a person that plays football, it’s the kind of thing that saved my life. So I take it serious. I’m happy to be here, I’m finally here. So just to get out there running with the guys, it’s a dream come true.”

Nabers will soon be the favorite target of his new quarterback Daniel Jones. The Giants needed a playmaker and that is who Nabers will be for them.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire