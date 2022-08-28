Giants fall to Jets: Winners, losers and those in between

The New York Giants wrapped up their preseason with a 31-27 loss Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

With the preseason now behind Big Blue, they will now turn their attention to cutting the roster down to 53 players before the league’s deadline Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the preseason finale:

Winners

Tae Crowder: Playing on limited snaps, Crowder continued his strong preseason. He added a tackle for loss on Sunday.

Daniel Bellinger: Before exiting the game due to a concussion, Bellinger was the leading receiver for the Giants. He left the game with three receptions for 37 yards.

Jashaun Corbin: The undrafted rookie running back may have solidified his roster spot. He showed plenty of explosiveness Sunday. He finished with six carries for 23 rushing yards and a goal-line touchdown while adding five receptions for 33 yards.

Davis Webb: Entering the game after Tyrod Taylor’s injury, Webb looked comfortable running the offense. He worked the quick game well and made some solid anticipatory throws, especially the touchdown the Austin Allen in the fourth quarter.

Others: Micah McFadden

Losers

Aaron Robinson: With most starters sitting, Robinson got the call on Sunday and did not answer. He surrendered two receptions on the opening series, missed a tackle and came up short on a potential sack.

Cordale Flott: In the second quarter, Flott had a chance to make a tackle in space on Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios. He whiffed on the potential tackle for loss, and it resulted in Berrios scampering down the sideline for a 21-yard touchdown.

Kenny Golladay: The $72 million wideout played 14 snaps into the second quarter and received just one target. Golladay still has not exuded WR1 vibes going into the regular season.

Mixed reviews

Tyrod Taylor: It was an uncomfortable day for Taylor. Before his injury, he looked skittish in the pocket. Granted, the second-team offensive line didn’t instill much confidence. Of Taylor’s four pass attempts, he threw a rough interception on a scramble after evading pressure. He did show off the wheels with a 13-yard run before leaving the game with a back injury—a play that resulted in a 25-yard pass to Daniel Bellinger.

Trenton Thompson: The rookie safety out of San Diego State had four tackles on the day but got mixed up in coverage on a touchdown pass to Jeff Smith where he overanticipated the route.

Khalil Dorsey: On the final defensive drive, Dorsey committed pass interference for 26 yards to bring the Jets to the 10-yard line. After the defense got three stops, Dorsey allowed the game-winning touchdown getting beat on a corner route on fourth down.

