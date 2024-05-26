Giants earn solid offseason grade from Pro Football Focus

The New York Giants have just completed their third offseason under general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll and marked improvement is expected from this team this coming season.

Pro Football Focus liked what Schoen did this winter and spring as he continued to ‘de-Gettleman-ize’ the roster he inherited three years ago, adding players that match the scheme and culture of the Giants.

NEW YORK GIANTS: B+ New York’s best move this offseason was trading for Brian Burns, forming a legit defensive line trio with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence. They lost Xavier McKinney and Saquon Barkley but reunited head coach Brian Daboll with running back Devin Singletary to quell the sting of Barkley’s departure. They also added a handful of offensive linemen in a much-needed overhaul. I was a big fan of the Giants draft, as Malik Nabers, Tyler Nubin and Andru Phillips are impact players. They weren’t able to change their quarterback situation, but that wasn’t totally in their control.

Perhaps the most important additions were along the offensive line, especially at guard. Schoen inked veterans Jon Runyan Jr. (Green Bay) and Jermaine Eluemunor (Las Vegas) to bracket around second-year center John Michael Schmitz.

The Giants led the NFL with 85 sacks allowed last season and need former first-round pick Evan Neal to both stay healthy and take the next step for the line to reach its full potential and for quarterback Daniel Jones to have a chance to succeed.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire