Giants draftee Darius Muasau embraces film study, special teams

Following the 2024 NFL draft, New York Giants sixth-round pick Darius Muasau spoke with reporters and discussed what he would bring to the table as he joins the team and enters the NFL.

During the pre-draft process, one of the most important aspects of scouting is determining what additional value a player, especially a late-round pick, will bring to the team. Namely, can they play special teams and produce there?

As it turns out, Muasau played under current Giants special teams coach Michael Ghobrial at the University of Hawaii before transferring to UCLA.

“Yeah, Ghobi is my guy. I was at the University of Hawaii with him. He was my special teams coordinator. I was on the phone with him just chopping it up and he told me that I was getting drafted. Man, I was just very excited and just happy at the moment.” Muasau told reporters.

“I started playing special teams a lot during my freshman year at the University of Hawaii. As my playing time on the defense started rising, my playing time with special teams kind of dwindled. I did play special teams all three years at the University of Hawaii.”

Coming into the NFL is a major adjustment so it will certainly help a player like Muasau to have a familiar face on the coaching staff.

Any time a rookie can embrace the impact they can have on special teams, it’s a good headstart. Not only does Muasau embrace being a part of special teams, but he also loves watching film, which will be another big part of adjusting to the NFL.

“One thing that I pride myself on is being the most instinctive and smartest player on the field every time I step on the field. I love to watch film. That’s what I do,” he said. “I spend most of my days in the film room and also on the field but mostly in the film room breaking down film, knowing tendencies, and little details of the offense and I feel that’s what I do best. That’s why I’m headed to New York, and I’m just ready to showcase my abilities there.”

Muasau certainly seems ready to embrace everything that comes with his rookie season. If his work ethic matches his love of film study and his willingness to play special teams, he will have plenty of chances to shine during his debut season.

