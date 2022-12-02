Giants draft pick, actor Brad William Henke dead at 56

Former New York Giants defensive end Brad William Henke died on Tuesday. He was 56.

Henke was a fourth-round pick of the Giants in the 1989 NFL draft but never made it into the regular season. He was cut at the end of training camp and quickly picked up by the Denver Broncos. He appeared in two games that season and was a member of the Super Bowl XXIV team that fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 55-10.

Due to significant ankle injuries, which required a total of six surgeries, Henke would not see an NFL field again. However, he did spent the 1994 season as a member of the Fort Worth Cavalry of the AFL.

Following his retirement from football, Henke went into acting. He became well-known for roles on Lost, Justified, Orange is the New Black, Pacific Rim, World Trade Center and Must Love Dogs. He also had spot roles on CSI, Dexter, The Office, Bones, Shameless and Law & Order: SVU.

In 2016, Henke won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series (Orange is the New Black).

“Brad was such a wonderful, kind person who had a true passion for acting,” his agent, Sheree Cohen, told FOX News. “Our thoughts are with his wife and family at this time.”

Henke is survived by his mother Tammy, his sister Annette, his wife Sonja, his stepdaughter Leasa, his stepson Aaden and his grandchild Amirah.

