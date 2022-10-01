Giants down to 2.5-point home favorites over Bears

The New York Giants (2-1) are now 2.5-point favorites over the Chicago Bears (2-1) for their Week 4 game this Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, per Tipico.

The over/under, which opened at 38.5 points, has risen to 39.5 points.

The money line is currently Giants -150, Bears +125.

The Giants won their first two games of the 2022 regular season over Tennessee and Carolina before losing to Dallas on Monday night at home.

The Bears defeated San Francisco in their opener, then lost to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. This past Sunday, they nipped the Houston Texans at home, 23-20.

The Giants are 2-1 against the spread this season, while the Bears are 1-2. The Giants 5-0 against the spread in their last five games when playing on Sunday following a Monday night game.

