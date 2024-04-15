Giants' Daniel Jones 'making progress' in recovery from torn ACL

Monday marks a small, but important part of the Giants' 2024 calendar, as the team is officially back in the building for the start of the voluntary offseason program.

Phase 1 of the program features mainly strength and conditioning drills and also allows new staff members and players to get some face-to-face time as the team builds towards the start of the regular season.

Head coach Brian Daboll virtually met with reporters on Monday to give a lay of the land as the offseason program begins, and was asked about starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who tore his right ACL against the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 5.

“It’s Day 1 of Phase 1. I’d say he’s making progress,” Daboll said. “I don’t want to say further ahead or behind. He’s doing everything that we need him to do, hitting it head on, and he’s making strides.”

The team has not set any kind of definitive timetable on when Jones will be able to return, but they did sign Drew Lock as a backup this offseason, giving them a one-time starter as an insurance policy in case Jones isn’t ready -- much like Tyrod Taylor was before he signed with the Jets this offseason.

This is obviously a critical season for Jones, as the Giants can move on from him following the year thanks to an out in his four-year, $160 million contract extension that would minimize the dead cap number.

Of course, the Giants own the No. 6 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and many assume that Big Blue will end up taking a quarterback to eventually replace Jones as the face of the franchise, with Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy being repeatedly linked to New York.