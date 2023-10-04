Giants' Daniel Jones downplays interaction with Brian Daboll on Monday Night Football: 'We were all frustrated'

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll gestures to quarterback Daniel Jones (8) after Jones throws an interception in the second half. The Seahawks defeat the Giants, 24-3, at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in East Rutherford. / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

There was a lot of bad during the Giants’ 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 4, but perhaps the biggest was the interaction between head coach Brian Daboll and quarterback Daniel Jones.

With the team down 14-3 and on the doorstep of scoring a touchdown, Jones threw a pick-six that essentially ended the game.

On the sidelines, the ESPN broadcast caught Daboll talking to Jones who had his nose buried in the tablet. Daboll was visibly upset and ultimately tossed his tablet and walked away. The second-year coach downplayed the moment Tuesday, saying he didn’t throw the tablet at Jones.

The Duke University product was asked about the incident Wednesday and took blame for it.

“We were all frustrated. Just a costly mistake,” Jones explained. “I can't afford to do that. We were all frustrated and that’s part of it.”

On Tuesday, Daboll was asked about the interaction between him and his quarterback and said that Jones is receptive to his style of coaching.

“Daniel is a coachable person. Again, things aren’t going great. Again, I’m not exactly sure what the cameras did or did not show, but Daniel is a coachable guy,” Daboll said. “I like working with Daniel and we’ve got some things we’ve got to do better.”

Jones was asked if he’s ok with that coaching style, and the quarterback said he was. He also said he didn’t feel shown up by Daboll’s actions, and that he’s already put the interaction behind him.

“You’ve got to put it away immediately and get back out there and play ball. Can’t afford to dwell on any of that very long,” Jones said. “Obviously, after the game, you try to learn from it and see where you went wrong.”

In two home games, including Monday, the Giants have been outscored 64-3 and have not scored a first-half touchdown this season. Despite the numbers, Jones believes this Giants offense is better than what they’ve shown so far this year.

“I think we're all still confident. I'm certainly confident in the group we have and what we can be,” he said. “It’s about what you do on the field and what you do on game day. That’s what matters. That's what we're focused on.”

The Giants (1-3) will have a tough road ahead. In the next two weeks, they have to travel to Miami to take on a high-powered Dolphins team, and then to Buffalo to face off against the Bills. If they hope to turn their season around, they’ll have to put up better offensive numbers than they have.