Giants’ Daniel Jones was among NFL’s best deep ball passers in 2022

One of the knocks on New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is that he can’t throw the long ball. The fact is, nothing could be further from the truth.

In a recent analytical breakdown by Lauren Gray of Pro Football Focus, Jones ranked seventh overall in the NFL last season when it came to deep passing performance.

28 dropbacks, 91.8

Deep Passing Yards: 359 (30th)

Deep Passing TDs: 2 (T-28th)

Passer Rating: 119.4 (3rd)

Deep Comp%: 43.5% (9th) Jones did not take many deep shots last season (23 attempts; tied for second-to-last) because Darius Slayton was his only trusted downfield target (91.9). They sought to address that issue in the off-season by trading for Darren Waller, and drafting Jalin Hyatt (92.3). Hyatt led Power Five receivers in deep yards (677) and touchdowns (eight) last season. Waller ranks top five among tight ends in deep receiving grade (92.8) and yards (652) since 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The league leader was Seattle’s Geno Smith followed by Joe Burrow, Tom Brady, Tua Tagovailoa, Patrick Mahomes, Kenny Pickett and then, of course, Jones.

Jones only completed 27 passes of 20 yards or more and just five for 40 or more yards with a long of 65. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka simply didn’t call many deep throws due to the aforementioned lack of targets.

This year promises to be different with the Giants having beefed up their receiving corps with rookies Jalin Hyatt and Bryce Ford-Wheaton, veteran Parris Campbell and tight end Darren Waller.

Related

Willie Anderson: Giants RT Evan Neal 'has the it factor' Eric Mangini: Giants face a 'rough road' in second year under Brian Daboll Tiki Barber: Giants' Daniel Jones is 'definitely' a top-10 quarterback

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire