Giants will give Cor’Dale Flott opportunity to win CB2 job

The New York Giants selected Kentucky defensive back Andru Phillips in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft to bolster their secondary, which is in flux after cutting ties with Adoree’ Jackson and Xavier McKinney.

Phillips is more suited for the slot and the nickel than he is out on the boundary, a situation head coach Brian Daboll touched upon during his Saturday media session at the team’s second day of rookie minicamp.

The Giants were in need of an outside corner and Phillips could help by forcing the team to play him in the slot and move Cor’Dale Flott to the boundary.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in Flott,” Daboll told reporters.

He then explained how the ‘nickel’ corner has become almost a permanent role on many defenses rather than a sub-package one.

“The game is mostly 11 personnel. There’s some that people run some other, but heavy, heavy 11. I would say heavy sub on defense, almost three-quarters of the game for the most part is played that way,” he said. “It’s a hybrid position. You have to be able to do a good job in the run fits, you’ve got to be able to cover man-to-man, tackle well, be physical. It’s a very important position.”

Phillips is perfect for the nickel role while Flott, who is taller with more length, can make the shift outside with more ease. Phillips is also a more physical player who can help with tight ends and the run.

There are so many coaches that play multiple receivers that you need to be able to match that on the defensive side.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire