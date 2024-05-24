Giants bring back Drew Pomeranz, option Black; Reetz DFA'd originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Drew Pomeranz did not turn into a successful reclamation project for the Giants rotation in 2019, as the front office hoped. But when they moved the lefty to the bullpen that July, his career ended up having a very lucrative second chapter.

Five years later, Pomeranz is back in orange and black.

The Giants signed the 35-year-old to a major league contract on Friday and added him to their bullpen before the opener of a three-game series against the New York Mets. Mason Black was sent back to Triple-A to open up an active roster spot and Jakson Reetz was designated for assignment to clear a 40-man roster spot.

After several strong outings out of the bullpen in 2019, Pomeranz was sent to Milwaukee in a deal that brought Mauricio Dubon back to Northern California. He signed a four-year, $34 million deal with the San Diego Padres that winter, but made just 47 appearances over the life of the contract. Injuries have kept Pomeranz from pitching in the big leagues since 2021, and he has had several stops and starts during the rehab process.

Pomeranz most recently was with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who released him from their Triple-A roster this week. In nine innings with their Oklahoma City affiliate, Pomeranz struck out 14 and walked just one while allowing six runs. His fastball sat in the 90-92 mph range in his last outing, which came against Triple-A Sacramento.

For the Giants, this is a low-cost look at another option for a bullpen that already has Taylor Rogers and Erik Miller from the left side. It's also another reunion for an organization that recently brought Curt Casali back to fill a roster hole.

