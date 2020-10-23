Giants blow a game they led by 11 with five minutes left, as Carson Wentz leads Eagles win

Daniel Jones’ soon to be legendary blooper, when he fell down on a sure touchdown run, wasn’t the New York Giants’ only face plant on Thursday night.

The 1-5 Giants somehow lost a game that they led 21-10 late in the fourth quarter. They’re a bad football team, and they were at their worst in the final five minutes on Thursday night.

Give Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles credit for putting together two long touchdown drives, including the game-winning score on a pass from Wentz to Boston Scott with 40 seconds left that lifted the Eagles to a 22-21 win. That makes the Eagles 2-4-1 and amazingly, puts them in first place of the NFC East

But the Giants’ failure to seal up a game the Eagles were trying to give them sums up the 2020 NFC East pretty well.

Eagles make mistakes to give Giants a late lead

The Giants had the game. They weren’t good enough to finish it.

New York took a 21-10 lead in the fourth quarter after a few bizarre decisions by the Eagles.

The Eagles trailed 14-10 in the fourth quarter. A third-and-goal run by Wentz was stopped at the 2-yard line. The Eagles went for it on fourth down.

The decision to go for it on fourth down wasn’t that bad. The play call was bad. Phenomenally bad. The Eagles threw a fade to Hakeem Butler, who hadn’t played a snap of offense this season before Thursday night and had never caught an NFL pass. The pass was incomplete and the Eagles turned it over on downs.

Then on the next drive, Doug Pederson wanted to challenge a play that resulted in a Giants first down inside the Eagles’ 5-yard line. It seemed Sterling Shepard was down before the first down marker. But Pederson waited too long, the Giants ran a play and even though Pederson threw the challenge flag it was too late. Instead of fourth-and-1, the Giants got a first down and ended up with a touchdown from Shepard.

“I think for sure he wins the challenge,” Fox officiating expert Mike Pereira said on the broadcast. “But, that’s the determination he’s got to make quicker. Nobody is going to be looking at him ... he has to throw it earlier. Big play, because he would have won that challenge.”

That would be enough for most teams to claim a win. But the Giants made their own mistakes.

New York Giants' Evan Engram (88) tumbles after trying to leap over Philadelphia Eagles' Cre'Von LeBlanc (34). (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) More

Eagles come back in final minutes

The Eagles hit a long pass despite rarely having anything going on offense. John Hightower’s long catch set up a touchdown by Greg Ward. The Eagles didn’t get the two-point conversion, and the Giants still led 21-16.

The game should have been over on the next possession. Wayne Gallman ran well and picked up some first downs. Then on a third down, Jones threw a perfect pass to Evan Engram. A catch would have sealed the game. Engram dropped it. The Giants punted and Wentz put together another long drive. A defensive holding penalty kept the drive going when it appeared the Eagles would be facing a fourth-and-goal in the final minute. The Giants got a big break with a face mask penalty on center Jason Kelce, but Wentz hit Scott on the next play to take back the lead. Jones lost a fumble on a strip sack to end the Giants’ last chance.

The Giants got off to a brutal start this season. A win last week over the Washington Football Team at least got them a victory after an 0-5 start. When they led late on Thursday night, it seemed like they might even have some life in the horrible NFC East.

The 2020 Giants just aren’t good enough to take a gift being given to them.

