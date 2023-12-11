Giants activate Tyrod Taylor off IR

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor is officially back on the Giants' active roster.

Taylor was designated to return from injured reserve last week and the team activated him off that list on Monday afternoon. Taylor will be in uniform against the Packers on Monday night.

Taylor was starting in place of Daniel Jones when he injured his ribs against the Jets in Week Eight, but he'll be serving as Tommy DeVito's backup in his return to active duty. Taylor said he is disappointed that the Giants are going that route before adding that it's "part of the game."

The Giants did not make any other roster moves ahead of Monday night's game.