Giants activate Soler from IL in series of roster moves

The Giants received a big boost to their lineup before the series opener against the Colorado Rockies on Friday at Oracle Park.

San Francisco activated designated hitter Jorge Soler from the 10-day injured list and recalled starting pitcher Mason Black from Triple-A Sacramento while placing starter Keaton Winn on the injured list and optioning infielder Casey Schmitt to Triple-A.

Soler initially was placed on the injured list on May 8 with a right shoulder strain but suffered a scare on Tuesday when he was struck in the head by one of his batted balls while taking batting practice in the cage before the Giants' loss to the Dodgers. Soler ended up being OK and returned to the lineup, batting leadoff, three days later.

Winn lands on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain, retroactive to May 15, while Black starts in place of rookie left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison, who will receive another day of rest and is expected to pitch Saturday.

