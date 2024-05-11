Giants activate Bailey from concussion IL, place Slater on it originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants made a series of roster moves ahead of Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park.

San Francisco activated catcher Patrick Bailey from the 7-day concussion injured list, and placed outfielder Austin Slater on it. The Giants also recalled utilityman Brett Wisely from Triple-A and optioned catcher Jackson Reetz back to Triple-A.

Slater left Friday's loss to the Reds after crashing into the center field wall while chasing down a fly ball in the top of the first inning.

Austin Slater exited tonight's game with a concussion after this hard collision with the center-field wall in the first inning pic.twitter.com/V2nGX3JeWw — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 11, 2024

Bailey missed San Francisco's last seven-plus games after taking a foul tip off the mask in the second inning of the Giants' loss to the Phillies last Saturday. His return could provide a much-needed boost at the plate and in the field against the Reds and speedy superstar Elly De La Cruz, who stole two bases against the Giants on Friday.

Meanwhile, in Triple-A, Wisely was batting .311/.403/.487 with four home runs and 14 RBI in 32 games with Sacramento.

