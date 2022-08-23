Giants acquire lefty Jonathan Bermudez from Astros, assign to Triple-A

Giants claim lefty starter Bermudez, send him to Triple-A originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The end of the season is fast approaching, but the Giants are still pushing to add depth to their 40-man roster.

They announced Tuesday that they have claimed left-handed pitcher Jonathan Bermudez from the Houston Astros and assigned him to Triple-A Sacramento.

Bermudez, 26, was designated for assignment last week after a rough season with Houston's Triple-A affiliate. As they have done with many of their additions in recent years, the Giants are betting on past performance.

Bermudez had a 3.65 ERA in Double-A and Triple-A in 2021, striking out 146 batters in 111 innings. In seven late-season appearances in Triple-A, he had 40 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings and posted a 3.06 ERA. That performance got Bermudez onto one of the stronger 40-man rosters in the game, but he has struggled this year.

Bermudez had a 8.96 ERA in 14 starts and five relief appearances in Triple-A this season, and his strikeout rate dipped while his walk rate nearly doubled from 2021.

The Giants still lack starting pitching depth in Triple-A and also have tried to stockpile lefties as the big league bullpen has struggled from that side. To open a 40-man spot, they put young right-hander Gregory Santos on the 60-day IL with a strained groin. That ended the season for the 22-year-old, who made two appearances at the big league level this year but was called up to the taxi squad several times.

In a separate move, the Giants promoted right-hander Cole Waites to Triple-A. It's the second promotion of the year for the reliever, who has the biggest fastball in their minor league system and has struck out 65 batters in 33 2/3 innings in High-A and Double-A.

There's a chance that Waites gets a look in the big league bullpen in September if that success continues.

