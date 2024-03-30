Giants 2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Experts torn on which WR Big Blue could pick
We’re now less than a month away from the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25 in Detroit, and it's a big one for the Giants.
GM Joe Schoen will look to add another young talent to Big Blue’s rebuild with the sixth overall pick.
There’s been plenty of rumors around their selection, including a potential trade-up for a top quarterback, but as of now most experts have their eyes set on adding a big-time playmaker for Daniel Jones.
Here’s the Giants’ selection in the latest mock drafts…
WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Malik Nabers tested like a freak of nature and the film is that of a player capable of positively impacting a football game in a variety of ways. He is the No. 1 wide receiver that New York has lacked since Odell Beckham Jr. fled. Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt and Nabers is an intriguing young collection of pass catchers.
WR Malik Nabers, LSU
The Giants aren’t trying to hide their potential interest in this quarterback class, but we’re going to fade the noise there and have them take an elite wide receiver prospect who would be touted as the WR1 in about 95% of draft classes. The Giants have needed a player with Nabers’ skill set for almost a decade.
WR Rome Odunze, Washington
I still feel that this is a prime spot for Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, but after acquiring Drew Lock to provide insurance behind Daniel Jones, the Giants opt for the WR1 they desperately need.
WR Malik Nabers, LSU
It wouldn’t surprise me if the Giants moved up to take a quarterback. I know they’ve been doing their due diligence on the position. For now, I’ll have them stay put to grab a pass-catcher for Daniel Jones and their offense. Malik Nabers is like the energizer bunny with how he was used on pre-snap motions in the LSU offense and can generate yards after the catch consistently. Additionally, he’s got the speed and explosiveness needed to threaten defenses vertically.
WR Rome Odunze, Washington
The Giants fortified the defensive line with Brian Burns and don't need a left tackle. My guess here is they don't go QB. They get a weapon for Daniel Jones.
Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports
WR Malik Nabers, LSU
*Trade down to No. 9 with Bears*
The board played out perfectly for the Giants here, where they can get the big-play wide receiver they need while dropping down a few slots and picking up picks in the process. The Giants have several needs on offense, but if they’re going to stick with Daniel Jones, they might as well grab someone who opens up the offense.