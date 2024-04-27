Giants 2024 NFL Draft Report Card: Grading Big Blue's picks

The Giants' 2024 NFL Draft is over. They ended up selecting six new players, highlighted by LSU wideout Malik Nabers in the first round.

How much better are the Giants now than before? How did GM Joe Schoen do in his third draft?

Here’s the report card.

Round 1, Pick 6: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

The Giants didn't have to trade up in the NFL Draft. They stayed at No. 6 and ultimately had their choice of J.J. McCarthy, the quarterback out of Michigan, and Nabers, the wideout out of LSU. They decided to go with ... a new No. 1 target for Daniel Jones. It's hard to pick apart the Giants' selection of Nabers. An NFL general manager described him to SNY using one word: "Dog." Another team SNY touched base with actually had Nabers ranked ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr. on his big board. Nabers is a dynamic player, can line up all over the field, and gives the Giants a legitimate weapon on the side of the ball lacking just that after Saquon Barkley signed with the Eagles.

The only issue with the Nabers selection is the number of questions the Giants still have at quarterback. Schoen made multiple strong attempts to trade up to the No. 3 pick to acquire UNC quarterback Drake Maye – that tells you there are legitimate concerns with Jones.

Nabers may be a stud, but if the Giants chose him over players who develop into franchise quarterbacks (McCarthy, Michael Penix), the selection will ultimately be viewed as a failure.

Grade: B+

Round 2, Pick 47: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

The Giants had a major need at safety. They filled it with Nubin. He's not the rangiest player, but one defensive coordinator highlighted his toughness, instincts and ball skills. Nubin finished his college career with 13 interceptions, including nine over the last two years.

The Giants lost Xavier McKinney to the Packers in free agency. Nubin figures to slide in next to Jason Pinnock. Pinnock, a college corner, has an above-average range which should mask some of Nubin's weaknesses.

Grade: B+

Malik Nabers with Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen, and John Mara at introductory news conference / SNY

Round 3, Pick 70: Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky

The Giants needed a cornerback opposite Deonte Banks. The issue with Phillips is that he projects, which the Giants confirmed, as a nickel corner. He has some flexibility to kick outside but his size (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) makes him susceptible to, as one defensive coordinator told SNY, getting "big boyed." There are also some concerns with Phillips' ball skills. He didn't have a single interception in 29 college games. He had just 10 pass breakups the last two years. The Giants aren't as concerned with that. He needs to work on it, yes, but they saw him around the ball when they watched the film. The scouting report on Phillips actually sounds very similar to current Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott.

Grade: C

Round 4, Pick 107: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

You see a tight end who's 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, and runs a 4.57 40-yard dash and you assume he's a first-round pick. Johnson slipped to the fourth because the film just isn't good.

He's more of a stay-on-the-move route runner -- not a twitchy who can create a ton of separation, one coach explained to SNY. His performance in games was "underwhelming," another added. Johnson had just 34 catches for 341 yards and seven touchdowns last year. That’s not awful, you just expected a lot more from a player who had an athleticism grade of 87, per NFL.com – second among tight ends in this year’s draft.

But, this is the fourth round. This is where you take these chances on height/weight/speed guys. Maybe the Giants coaches can get more out of him than Penn State did and Johnson develops into their Darren Waller replacement. Waller, Schoen said on Friday, is still undecided on whether he’s going to play in 2024.

Grade: C-

Round 5, Pick 166: Tyrone Tracy, RB, Purdue

The Giants spent most of this draft filling holes left by veteran departures. In the fifth round, they did it again with Tracy taking over for Barkley. Tracy (5-foot-11, 209 pounds) is a bit of a unique prospect. He played six years of college football (four for Iowa, two for Purdue). He actually spent most of it as a receiver. He didn’t convert to running back full time until this past season where he finished with 716 rushing yards (6.3 per carry) and eight touchdowns.

Tracy’s positional flexibility makes him versatile. The issue with the pick was the Giants' need for a true running back after letting Barkley walk. There were options there in the third and fourth round, but the Giants passed to go with Tracy later.

One NFL assistant general manager described Tracy as nothing more than a “depth-level back with some kick return ability.” He said he went in the fifth round because this is one of the worst running back classes in recent years.

Grade: C-

Round 6, Pick 183: Darius Muasau, LB, UCLA

By this point in the draft you’re just taking fliers. That’s what the Giants did with Muasau. He’s maybe the most experienced linebacker in the draft. He had 436 tackles in 61 games. He’s incredibly durable – a benefit for the oft-injured Giants. He’s a very cerebral player. He’s not overly athletic.

Grade: B

Overall

The Giants first two picks were their best. Nabers and Nubin are Day 1 starters and should be staples on the roster for years to come. The concerns with this class are with what came next. The Giants seemed to reach for players and take gambles when more sure options were there. This is, obviously, an immediate grade. No one will know how these players turn out for three or four years. Based off what we know now, though, you can’t help but leave questioning more of what the Giants did compared to praising.

Final Grade: C+