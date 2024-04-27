Giants 2024 NFL Draft: Big Blue picks CB Andru Phillips in Round 3

Here are all of the Giants' picks during each day of the 2024 NFL Draft...

DAY 2

Round 2, No. 47 (from Seahawks): S Tyler Nubin

With the pick sent back to the Giants from the Leonard Williams trade, the Giants selected University of Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin.

The 6-foot-1 safety is touted for his size, length and instincts. Last season, Nubin was a second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten Conference. He was tied for sixth in the FBS with five interceptions while starting in 12 games. Nubin also accumulated 53 tackles, one sack, four PBUs, one forced fumble.

Nubin also holds the school record for 13 career interceptions.

Round 3, No. 70: CB Andru Phillips

The Giants selected cornerback Andru Phillips from the University of Kentucky.

After the selection of safety Tyler Nubin in the second round, the Giants continued to bolster their defensive back situation with Phillips. The 5-foot-11 corner started in 12 games this past season, making 47 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and five PBUs.

The South Carolina native ran a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash and has a 42-inch vertical jump.

DAY 1

Round 1, No. 6: LSU WR Malik Nabers

LSU has produced some of the best receivers in recent draft memory, such as Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, and Nabers appears to be the next former Tiger destined for greatness.

At 6-foot, 200 pounds, Nabers has the speed and athleticism to be an instant game-changer at the NFL level. A first-team All-American in 2023, Nabers caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. Playing in 189 career games with the Tigers, Nabers’ 3,003 receiving yards are the most in team history -- more than Jefferson, Chase, Odell Beckham Jr., and a long list of other talented receivers to come through the program.

Depending on who you ask, Nabers may be the most talented receiver in a draft class that includes Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze. And now, the Youngsville, La. native is taking his incredible talent to the Big Apple.