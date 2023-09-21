Giants 2023 transaction tracker: Big Blue works out former first-round pick Justin Pugh

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh (67) against the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium / Mark J. Rebilas - USA TODAY Sports

Here is a look at the latest Giants roster moves...

Sept. 21, 10:30 a.m.

With multiple injuries on their offensive line early on this season, the Giants can use all the help they can get, and they hosted a familiar face for a workout this week.



Former Big Blue first-round pick Justin Pugh tried out for the team while in Arizona on Wednesday.

The Syracuse product started 63 games over his five seasons with the Giants at both tackle and guard. He signed with the Cardinals as a free agent and also spent five years there.

Pugh appeared in just five games last season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 6.

While no deal has come about just yet, the 33-year-old has been very vocal about his desire for a return not just to the NFL, but particularly to New York.



Sept. 12, 10:07 a.m.

The Giants are working out receivers/return specialists James Proche and Andre Roberts on Tuesday ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, per multiple reports.

Roberts, 35, was with the Carolina Panthers last season, appearing in three games. He spent time with the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers in 2021, playing in 16 games.

Earlier in his career, Roberts made the Pro Bowl three straight seasons (2018 to 2020) as a return specialist.

Proche, 26, spent the first three seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

He worked as a punt returner last season, but only had four returns.

Aug. 30, 2:07 p.m.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced outside linebackers Oshane Ximines and Tomon Fox, linebacker Darrian Beavers, cornerbacks Amani Oruwariye and tight end Ryan Jones are among the players back on Big Blue’s practice squad.

Daboll confirmed reports that offensive tackle Tyre Phillips, defensive lineman Ryder Anderson, safety Alex Cook, wide receivers Cole Beasley and Dyontae Johnson, cornerback Gemon Green and quarterback Tommy DeVito had all signed on for the practice squad as well.

The team has four additional spots they can fill on the 16-man practice squad.

Aug. 30, 1:38 p.m.

Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley, released by the Giants on Tuesday, is returning to Big Blue as a member of the practice squad, per NFL Netwofk's Mike Garafolo.

This was the expected move, as it will give Beasley time to recover more fully from a leg injury without having to take up a spot on the 53-man roster.

Additionally, the Giants are also reportedly signing OL Tyre Phillips, QB Tommy DeVito, DL Ryder Anderson, WR Dyontae Johnson, cornerback Gemon Green, safety Alex Cook back to the practice squad, while also adding former Eagles tight end Tyree Jackson and former Dallas wide receiver Dennis Houston to the practice squad.

Aug. 29, 11:02 a.m.

After acquiring defensive end Boogie Basham from the Buffalo Bills, it turns out that Oshane Ximines is the odd man out on the D-line, with ESPN's Jordan Raanan reporting that the Giants will release him.

A third-round pick of the Giants in 2019, Ximines recorded 4.5 sacks as a rookie, but a shoulder injury derailed him in 2020, and he never seemed to get back to the same level. in a combined 25 games over the last two seasons, Ximines recorded just 2.0 sacks while seeing his playing time fluctuate.

Aug. 29, 9:00 a.m.

With the Giants -- and all NFL teams -- needing to trim their roster to 53 players by 4:00 p.m., Big Blue has made some moves at wide receiver.

Wan'Dale Robinson, last year's second-round pick who showed plenty of promise before tearing his ACL, will be activated off of the PUP List, according to multiple reports.

Meanwhile, veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder is being released, per multiple reports.

Crowder signed with the Giants this offseason, but with the team having an abundance of slot receivers on the roster, Crowder was the odd man out.

Also of note, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that wideout Kalil Pimpleton is being released, and multiple reports indicate that running back Jashaun Corbin has been cut, though the Giants may try to keep him on the practice squad.

Aug. 27, 10:00 a.m.

The Giants made the first of what figures to be a handful of cuts over the next few days, releasing veteran running back James Robinson on Sunday morning.

Robinson landed with Big Blue late in training camp as potential insurance at the position when Saquon Barkley was still sitting out of practices.

With Barkley back and ready to roll for the regular season, Robinson just became a roster casualty.

In New York's final preseason game Saturday night, he received his biggest workload so far, carrying the ball 10 times for 55 yards including a long 28-yard run in the second quarter.

Additionally, the Giants have cut WR Jaydon Mickens, DL Kevin Atkins, OL Julien Davenport, OL Korey Cunningham, DE Tashawn Bower, DB Darren Evans, and DL Brandin Bryant.

Aug. 19, 2:03 p.m.

The Giants released cornerback Rodarius Williams on Saturday morning, head coach Brian Daboll announced in his afternoon news conference.

"No, no, he wasn't hurt," he said when asked about why Williams did not play in Friday's 21-19 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers. "We actually released him this morning. We have some younger guys, so it's kind of been busy here in meetings. Yeah, that happened this morning."

Williams, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In eight regular-season games with the Giants from 2021-22, Williams totaled 16 tackles, two pass breakups and one interception.

A Shreveport, La., native, Williams starred at Oklahoma State from 2016-20.



Aug. 16, 9:30 a.m,

The Giants announced the signing of offensive tackle Julien Davenport and in a corresponding move, the club waived/injured linebacker Troy Brown.

Brown, 24, was an undrafted rookie free agent out of Ole Miss.

Aug. 15, 4:30 p.m.

The Giants have signed offensive tackle Julien Davenport, according to numerous reports.

Davenport, a former fourth-round pick, worked out with Big Blue during Tuesday afternoon's practice. With the team looking for more depth at the tackle position, they decided to keep him around.

The New Jersey native has been a bit of a journeyman spending time with the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, and Houston Texans over the years.

Davenport has appeared in 60 career games with 32 starts and his last regular-season appearance came back in 2021.

Aug. 15, 3:30 p.m.

The Giants announced they had claimed linebacker Ray Wilborn off waivers and placed offensive lineman Devery Hamilton on injured reserve.

Wilborn was recently released by the Denver Broncos, where he played in two games and was on 14 snaps on special teams late last season.

The 26-year-old was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Ball State in 2020 by the Atlanta Falcons before he was released before the season and spent part of that year on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. He spent the 2021 season in Green Bay on the Packers practice squad before he finally broke into the NFL with the Broncos last season.

The team announced Hamilton sustained a lower left leg injury during the team's first joint practice in Detroit. He played 39 snaps as a reserve tackle last season and 38 on special teams for Big Blue in 2022.