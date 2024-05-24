The ghosts of FA Cup derbies past

For the second successive season Manchester City and Manchester United come face to face in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

Manchester derbies are rarely stale affairs and when it comes them meeting in cup competitions you can almost guarantee drama.

This is the 11th time the two sides have met at any stage of the competition, with United leading the head to head with six wins to City's four.

So let's take a look back on the five most recent FA Cup ties...

FA Cup final 2023: Man City 2-1 Man Utd

[Getty Images]

The most recent instalment saw Pep Guardiola's side trying to keep themselves on track for a Treble against the only other club in English football to have achieved that feat.

Ilkay Gundogan's stunning volley after 12 seconds put him in the record books for the quickest goal in FA Cup final history.

VAR came to United's aid in awarding a penalty that Bruno Fernandes coolly slotted away to restore parity, before Gundogan became the hero with a second-half volley to keep City on track.

FA Cup third round 2012: Man City 2-3 Man Utd

[Getty Images]

Before last season's final, the last time the two sides met in the competition was 11 years earlier in the third round.

Things took an eventful turn even before kick-off when, just half an hour before, it had been announced that Paul Scholes would come out of retirement and start on the bench.

United threatened to run riot at 3-0 up by half-time. But, when the Sky Blues got themselves back in it with a free-kick, it was 37-year-old substitute Scholes who gave the ball away for City's second goal that made for a nervous finale.

FA Cup semi-final 2011: Man City 1-0 Man Utd

[Getty Images]

Less than 12 months before the 2012 meeting, it was City who were looking to spoil United's hopes of a historic 'double-Treble' in the semi-final at Wembley.

Yaya Toure showed power and poise to score the only goal of the game that sent City fans into raptures in the stands and took Roberto Mancini's men to a first FA Cup final in 30 years.

They would go on to win a first major trophy in 35 years and begin their era of domestic dominance.

FA Cup fifth round 2004: Man Utd 4-2 Man City

[Getty Images]

Even with six goals, when it came to the fifth round in 2004, the biggest moment of the derby was Gary Neville - both figuratively and literally - seeing red.

Sir Alex Ferguson's side had been dominant in the game when right-back Neville dived in the box. Confronted by Manchester City's Steve McManaman he reacted by putting his head into the midfielder's face.

This sparked a melee and saw the defender dismissed, but United still went on to win comfortably 4-2.

FA Cup fifth round 1996: Man Utd 2-1 Man City

[Getty Images]

A real throwback.

The fifth round derby of 1996 saw Reds boss Sir Alex Ferguson pit his wits against Alan Ball of Manchester City.

City took a surprise lead after 11 minutes at Old Trafford through Uwe Rosler. But goals from Eric Cantona and Lee Sharpe saw Ferguson's side through.

They would go on to complete the Double with a win over Liverpool in the final.