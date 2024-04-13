GG Jackson scores 31, Grizzlies go down to the wire in loss vs LeBron James, Lakers

Friday night's matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers felt more like the playoff series from last season than a regular season game with 13 Memphis players out.

The FedexForum crowd was electric as Lakers purple and gold infiltrated the arena, but the Grizzlies crowd wasn't to be outdone.

Memphis got enough big-time performances from several key contributors to put the Lakers on edge. The Grizzlies had a chance to tie the game late, but Lebron James grabbed a steal and threw down a reverse dunk to seal a 123-120 Lakers win.

James led the Lakers (46-35) with 37 points. Anthony Davis scored 36 points and added 14 rebounds.

GG Jackson paced the Grizzlies with 31 points. Four total Grizzlies players scored more than 20 points. Scotty Pippen Jr. and Jake LaRavia each added 28, plus Jordan Goodwin chipped in 23 points with 17 rebounds.

Here are some takeaways from the game.

Memphis wings delivered to FedExForum

Jake LaRavia and GG Jackson came to play. The two Grizzlies forwards played with no fear or hesitation while Lebron Jame stared each of them in the eye on many defensive possessions. James started the game guarding Jackson but shifted to LaRavia late in the third quarter after the Grizzlies forward got hot. James ramped up the intensity and limited LaRavia, but demanding that level of attention from one of the NBA's greatest players is notable.

Scotty Pippen Jr. and Jordan Goodwin set the tone

Pippen and Jordan Goodwin each seemed to set the tone on Friday night in different ways. Goodwin started the game out on fire and knocked down three quick 3-pointers. His intensity was the same as always. He was battling James and several other bigger Lakers players on the glass and finished the game with 17 rebounds.

Pippen's way of setting the tone was a little different. He plays a smooth and calm game with the ability for big flash plays just when you start to relax. He knocked down 3-pointers threw down big-time dunks and was the orchestrator after Memphis trailed by as many as 13 points.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis carry Lakers

The Lakers realized they had a dogfight on their hands late in the third quarter. That's when they ramped up the intensity, and to no surprise, James and Davis led that charge. James took away LaRavia's rhythm with smothering defense. When Grizzlies center Trey Jemison picked up his fourth foul, coach Taylor Jenkins was forced to play small. James purposely got the ball to Davis on the following possessions. That stretch put the Lakers out in front.

What's next

The Grizzlies will end the season at home against the Denver Nuggets (2:30 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast). The Nuggets could clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a win, so Denver star and MVP favorite Nikola Jokic is likely to see the floor. Memphis has shut down many of its regular rotation players, but Sunday will be another opportunity for the younger players.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Grizzlies go down to the wire with Lakers in close home loss