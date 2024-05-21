GG Jackson named to the NBA’s All-Rookie second team

MEMPHIS – He was one of the few,.the very few bright spots in an otherwise season to forget for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Monday, GG Jackson was honored as one of the top rookies in the NBA.

Jackson was named to the league’s all rookie second team as he averaged just under 15 points and 4 rebounds a game last year. The youngest player in the NBA at just 19, Jackson saved his best for last.

Over his final 18 games, Jackson scored over 20 a night with double figures in all 18 games. He also had a career best and Grizzlies rookie record 44 in the season finale against the Denver Nuggets for the second most points ever scored by a teenager in NBA history.

Jackson is the fifth Grizzlie in the last six seasons to be named all-rookie, joining Jaren Jackson Jr, Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke and Desmond Bane.

