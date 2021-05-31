Germany Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Reuters
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Germany Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news - Getty Images
Germany Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news - Getty Images

World Cup winners Thomas Mueller and Mats Hummels secured a return to the German national team for the first time in more than two years after coach Joachim Loew included them in his 26-man Euro 2021 squad.

Mueller and Hummels, winners of the 2014 World Cup under Loew, were some of the players dropped after Germany's disappointing 2018 World Cup first round exit and their losing Nations League performance later that year.

But an overhaul that was interrupted by the pandemic in the past 12 months failed to yield any tangible results as the team crashed to their biggest competitive defeat - a 6-0 loss to Spain - as recently as last November.

"You can interrupt an overhaul under the circumstances," Loew told an online news conference. "In the defence we did not have the desired stability recently and... experience may have been missing in some games."

"Mats is a player who influences other players and brings experience," Loew added, also praising Mueller's superb season with Bayern Munich.

Mueller has delivered 18 assists and 11 goals in the Bundesliga alone, while Hummels has established himself as leader at freshly-crowned German Cup winners Borussia Dortmund, forcing Loew into a U-turn.

"We want a team bubbling with ambition and passion," Loew said. "A team that gives everything on the pitch to be successful. That is our aim and you can feel it in the team that it wants to be successful at this tournament."

Loew also included Monaco striker Kevin Volland, who has not played for Germany since 2016, following a strong season in the French league, as well as Bayern Munich teenager Jamal Musiala, who earned his first callup as recently as March.

Freiburg defender Christian Guenter also surprisingly made the cut, hoping to add to his only cap from back in 2014.

The Germans are in Group F along with Hungary, holders Portugal and France, and play all three of their group matches in Munich.

"I have not yet set a goal for the tournament," said Loew. "This time we don't belong to the absolute favourites like France, for example, but this is not necessarily a burden."

"For a tournament it is important to be focused in every game, every game is a knockout game. We play with France then against Portugal. So we want to survive the group stage. If you make the mistake of thinking of a second or third step in advance it may be an obstacle.

"If we get through the group and get into a flow then my team can achieve anything," Loew added.

Germany Euro 2021 squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Antonio Ruediger (Chelsea), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Christian Guenter (Freiburg), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Robin Koch (Leeds United), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich ), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Kevin Volland (AS Monaco), Timo Werner (Chelsea)

Germany Euro 2021 fixtures

  • France vs Germany, Tuesday June 15, 8pm

  • Portugal vs Germany, Saturday June 19, 5pm

  • Germany vs Hungary, Wednesday June 23, 8pm

Group F latest standings

Recommended Stories

  • Is history repeating itself over unlocking amid a new variant?

    Imagine for a moment that the year is 2022 and Dominic Cummings is giving evidence to MPs about the controversial events of nine months earlier. A new Covid variant was taking hold in Britain back in that rain-sodden month of May 2021. Case numbers were rising, but hospitalisations and deaths were not. Scientists were urging Boris Johnson to play it safe and extend restrictions, businesses were screaming for normality to return. For the 2022 version of Mr Cummings, the right decision was no doubt staring Mr Johnson in the face. So simple! So obvious! Except that May 2021 is where we all are right now, and the right way forward is not obvious at all. Open up, and deaths might rise, costing lives that could have been saved. Delay “freedom day” and businesses might go to the wall needlessly. Only after the decision has been made will Mr Johnson know if he got it right. Which is exactly where he was in September last year. Mr Cummings’ portrayal on Wednesday of a Prime Minister who turned his back on reason, choosing to “hit and hope” rather than following irrefutable evidence, was a form of revisionism, according to those who lived through the frenetic late summer weeks in Government. Then, as now, it was not at all clear which way the virus was going to go. Then, as now, conflicting predictions and advice were landing on the Prime Minister’s desk. But then, unlike now, it was unclear when or even if a vaccine would be available, and in what quantities. Someone was going to turn out to be right and someone was going to turn out to be wrong, but, crucially, they could not know they were right, because they were guessing, a point which was lost on Mr Cummings when he accused Mr Johnson of being unfit for office.

  • Brentford promotion ‘unbelievable,’ but Bees plan to stick to ethos

    Brentford might now live in the realm of Premier League money, but they don't plan to change a thing about how they operate.

  • Tarzan actor Joe Lara, 58, presumed dead in plane crash

    He and six others are missing believed dead after their plane crashed into a lake in the US.

  • Kyrie Irving was right

    All it took was one Celtics fan to confirm Kyrie Irving's fears and remind us that we as a society are not actually better than this.

  • Naomi Osaka's sister says clay-court criticism prompted media boycott: 'Her confidence was completely shattered'

    Mari Osaka wrote that Naomi's solution to clay-court criticism was to "block everything out."

  • With his dad 'afraid to go out,' Nonito Donaire rebukes anti-Asian hate after his title-winning KO

    It speaks volumes to the man that Donaire has become that on the night of one of his biggest victories, he took the time to spread a message of peace and understanding to others.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Clippers frustrate Luka Doncic, roar back to tie Mavs on the road; Nets push Celtics to brink

    Will a home team win a game in this series?

  • Suns reclaim momentum from Lakers thanks to their never-quit characteristics

    Where does this stern belief and resoluteness — which exudes largely from a team that’s inexperienced — come from? It's developed out of love for coach Monty Williams.

  • Jazz great Mark Eaton dies at 64

    Mark Eaton is one of the few former players to have his number retired by the Jazz.

  • Avalanche blaze past Knights 7-1 in penalty-filled Game 1

    MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each scored twice and the well-rested Avalanche made quick work of Vegas with their speed, beating the Golden Knights 7-1 on Sunday night in a skirmish-filled Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. What began as Colorado putting on a passing clinic — racing out to a 5-0 lead — spiraled into one fight after another. There were a total of 79 penalty minutes between the teams, including four 10-minute misconduct calls in the third period and a match penalty on Vegas' Ryan Reaves, who was also given an attempt-to-injure penalty.

  • Anthony Davis after injuring knee in Game 3: 'There's no chance that I don't play' in Game 4

    The Lakers star thinks Sunday's matchup against the Suns will be "the biggest game of the series."

  • NBA roundup: Bucks advance, finish off sweep of Heat

    Giannis Antetokounmpo posted just the third triple-double in Milwaukee Bucks playoff history, helping his team complete a four-game sweep of their Eastern Conference first-round series with a 120-103 win over the host Miami Heat on Saturday. Antetokounmpo finished with 20 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds. The two previous Bucks with playoff triple-doubles were Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1970 (he was known as Lew Alcindor at the time) and Paul Pressey in 1986.

  • Helio Castroneves never stopped believing he could win a fourth Indianapolis 500

    Castroneves went 12 years between his third and fourth Indy 500 wins. Can he get a fifth?

  • Soccer-Tuchel factor brings new life to Premier League race

    If Manchester City thought next season's Premier League was going to be a repeat of the last two campaigns, fending off Liverpool and Manchester United again, then Saturday's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea will surely have made them think again. Liverpool should indeed be a bigger threat with a fully fit squad including Virgil van Dijk and some new additions, and United are expected to invest heavily on key upgrades. But the Thomas Tuchel factor makes Chelsea a genuine contender.

  • The Latest: Serena, Federer roll back years at French Open

    Evergreen 39-year-olds Serena Williams and Roger Federer will be attempting to roll back the years on Day 2 of the French Open, where first-round play is underway on the sun-kissed clay courts and Iga Swiatek will begin the defense of her title. Federer, the oldest player in men's singles this year, is scheduled for the third match on Court Philippe Chatrier. It will the first Grand Slam match since the 2020 Australian Open for the holder of 20 major titles, making a comeback from double surgery on his right knee.

  • Foul-mouthed Dan Evans takes aim at umpire and fans in first-round French Open defeat

    A bad-tempered Dan Evans maintained his unhappy record at the French Open as he departed in four sets to world No48 Miomir Kecmanovic, swearing and tossing rackets as he went. Broadcasters were forced to apologise for Evans’s language as he struggled for traction on Paris’s red clay. He railed against chair umpire Jimmy Pinoargote, complained about unruly fans, and lambasted himself for leaving too many balls in inviting positions. The defeat was all the more disappointing because Evans – the world No27 – had made such an excellent start, moving to 5-0 in the first set before Kecmanovic was able to establish himself on the scoreboard. At that stage, it seemed reasonable to imagine that he might claim his first victory at Roland Garros, after four previous failed attempts. But Kecmanovic, a Serbian 21-year-old, is a former world junior No1. He found an ever-improving rhythm with his groundstokes, which carried more weight throughout than Evans’s, while also dealing well with the touch-based exchanges at the front of the court. In the end, Kecmanovic came through by a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 scoreline in 3hr 4mins, and Evans will have to refocus on the grass-court season. It was a deflating end to a clay-court swing that had started so promisingly when he beat world No1 Novak Djokovic in Monte Carlo and reached the semi-finals there to boot. But Evans appears to be at his most vulnerable at the slams, where he has not reached the third round in his last five attempts. Perhaps the nature of his game – which usually involves disrupting more powerful opponents with surprise net-rushes and dainty drop shots – is less effective over the long haul of a best-of-five-set match, as the tricks come to be more predictable every time he uses them. Or perhaps there is a mental block developing here. It is true that Evans has not had a gimme of a draw for a while – not since he faced world No150 Tatsumo Ito at the start of 2019. But then neither have the opponents who have overcome him in slams of late – Kecmanovic here, fellow Brit Cameron Norrie in Melbourne and France’s Corentin Moutet in New York last year – been huge names. Afterwards, Evans did not try to find excuses for his loss. Asked why he remains winless in five attempts at Roland Garros, he replied “What probably hurts a bit more is that I prepared as good as I did. I've got a great coach and fitness trainer and I worked hard, I've tried my best to come out and win the match, and I just didn't do it. “That's the hardest part,” Evans added. “To go back and look yourself in the mirror and [say] not good enough, you know. It's a difficult thing to, there is no kind of sugarcoating it. It wasn't good enough and he was better. It's not that it doesn't work for me here. They [his opponents] have just been better than me, and that's the facts.” Even more alarmingly, this result means that it is still two years since a Briton won a match at Roland Garros, after the embarrassing tally of six first-round losses recorded in Paris in the autumn. Tennis tragics may remember that, after that sad series of reverses, Heather Watson salted the wound by warning that “I don’t really see who’s next … What younger players? I don’t have anyone to talk about.”

  • Celtics' Tristan Thompson warns unruly fans: 'I dare a motherf***er to spit on me'

    "I'll follow you right to your house."

  • NBA betting: Bucks vs. Nets could be great second-round series, with odds strongly favoring Nets

    The Nets and Bucks are on a playoff collision course.

  • Tennis-Serial French Open loser Medvedev looking to finally clear first hurdle

    World number two Daniil Medvedev has never won a match at the French Open, yet the Russian is feeling confident ahead of the claycourt Grand Slam, which starts on Sunday. Medvedev lost all his four first-round matches at Roland Garros since his debut in 2017 and has only one win to his name on clay this season. "I have to say coming here was my first practice yesterday, I was playing amazing so far," Medvedev, who will start his campaign against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, told a news conference on Friday.

  • Every ‘Ultimate Fighter’ winner in UFC history, from Forrest Griffin to Macy Chiasson

    Ahead of the return of the longstanding UFC reality competition show "The Ultimate Fighter," take a look at the history of "TUF" winners.