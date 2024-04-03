German cyclist Kämma in hospital after Tenerife training accident

German cyclist Lennard Kaemna of Bora-hansgrohe team starts a training session during the winter camp of the German cycling team Bora-hansgrohe on Mallorca. Clara Margais/dpa

German cyclist Lennard Kämma has been hospitalised after a training accident on the Spanish island of Tenerife with so far undisclosed injuries, his team Bora-hansgrohe said on Wednesday.

"Today we were unfortunately reminded once again how dangerous our sport can be. Lennard Kämna was involved in a traffic accident today that occurred during a training ride on Tenerife," the team said on X, formerly Twitter.

"He is currently in hospital for further examinations. Get well soon Lenny!"

Team chief Ralph Denk told the Bild paper that Kämma collided with a car and was seemingly not at fault.

"Lennard is responsive and can move everything. But there was a real impact. Luckily there is no danger to life," Denk said.

Kämma was training for next month's Giro d'Italia where he is aiming for a top 10 finish in the overall classification.

He came eighth at the recent Tirreno-Adriatico stage race and has stage wins in the past from all three grand tours, the Giro, Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana.