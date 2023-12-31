Gerad Parker poaches a Notre Dame staffer to Troy

It should come as no surprise that former Notre Dame offensive coordinator gerad parker is looking back to his former employer for help.

It was a blessing in disguise when he took the Troy head coaching job, opening the door for Mike Denbrock to return to South Bend after a stint at LSU. Parker may not have any hard feeling, but he did see the potential in recruiting analyst Caleb Davis.

Pete Nakos of On3 is reporting that Parker will hire Davis away from Notre Dame and name him Troy’s Director of Player Personnel. It’s a blow to the Irish recruiting efforts, as many saw Davis as a star in the making.

Notre Dame recruiting analyst Caleb Davis is set to be hired as the Director of Player Personnel at Troy, a source tells @On3sports. Following Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker to Troy. https://t.co/AZnmkeI4Kd pic.twitter.com/3gFHttgLf3 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) December 30, 2023

It’s obviously a loss for Notre Dame, but as we have seen Marcus Freeman operate, he will find a more than adequate replacement for Davis.

