Is Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey a target for the Commanders on Day 2?

The Washington Commanders found their quarterback during the first round of the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday, selecting LSU’s Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall.

Now it’s time to give him some help.

Washington has Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson at wide receiver but lost Curtis Samuel in free agency. With five picks on Day 2 of the draft, the Commanders will have options.

Could Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey be one of those options?

According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, the Commanders are one of the teams interested in the Georgia star wideout early in the second round. Washington, the Indianapolis Colts, the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans were among the teams linked to McConkey.

McConkey had a productive career at Georgia despite playing in a more run-based offense. His testing numbers were elite, as he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash.

McConkey will help an NFL team immediately in the slot.

