Georgia Tech forward transfers to UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Add another incoming portal transfer to the UNM basketball team. On Wednesday it was revealed that Georgia Tech freshman Ibrahima Sacko is set to join the Lobos for the 2024-2025 season.

The Conakry, Guinea native spent one season with the Yellowjackets following a successful prep career in Markham, Ontario. During his freshman season at Georgia Tech, the 6-6 forward appeared in 20 games and averaged 2.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

The Lobos have now landed four incoming transfers. Sacko joins 6-9 forward Filip Borovicanin (Arizona), 6-4 guard CJ Noland (North Texas), and 6-10 forward Atiki Ally Atiki (BYU).

